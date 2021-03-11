Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the February 11th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSMQ opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 282,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 95,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,863,000. Tlwm purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter.

