Investors Buy High Volume of ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:SPAK)

ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,617 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,022% compared to the average daily volume of 679 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,292,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of SPAK stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54. ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

