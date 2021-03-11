Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) COO Sells $1,621,036.36 in Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,978. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 30.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

