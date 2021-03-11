IQ.cash (IQ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $100,447.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. IQ.cash has a market cap of $252,591.77 and approximately $100,447.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.50 or 0.00498775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00063705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00072003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.95 or 0.00570434 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00073028 BTC.

IQ.cash Token Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.