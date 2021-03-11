IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IQVIA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $189.39 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.