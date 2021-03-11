iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $252.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.54.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $132.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.02 and a 200-day moving average of $215.83. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $1,159,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,243,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,736,000 after buying an additional 60,792 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

