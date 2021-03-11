Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Trading Up 7.4%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.97. 6,392,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 2,233,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Several analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 112,096 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 296,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,663 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

