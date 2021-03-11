Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,126 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the typical volume of 81 put options.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $348,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 175,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,751,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,216,710. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. Research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.