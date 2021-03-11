Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,126 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the typical volume of 81 put options.
In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $348,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 175,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,751,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,216,710. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.
NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.46.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. Research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
