iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,827,000.

SGOV opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01.

