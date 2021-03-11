iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,316,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 295,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,956 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.07. The stock had a trading volume of 661,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,079,376. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.93.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.