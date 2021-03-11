iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.04. 493,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,051,028. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $154.72.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.