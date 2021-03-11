iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the February 11th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $92.84 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.