iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the February 11th total of 303,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 965,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 515.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 402,730 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after buying an additional 358,865 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,184,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,683,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,490,000 after buying an additional 126,364 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $59.16 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23.

