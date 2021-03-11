iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $50,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 185,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,752. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $110.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

