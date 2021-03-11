iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,749 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 9.6% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $30,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.40. 4,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $91.34.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.