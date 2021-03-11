iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Holdings Trimmed by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.03. 192,240 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10.

