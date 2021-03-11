iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.21. 232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,404. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $238.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.05 and a 200 day moving average of $214.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

