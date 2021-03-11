iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

