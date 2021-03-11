iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

DVY traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $112.39. 13,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average is $96.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $113.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

