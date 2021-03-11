iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

