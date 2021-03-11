ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITVPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ITV alerts:

OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. ITV has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.