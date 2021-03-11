ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ITV from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. ITV has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.