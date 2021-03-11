IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 330

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IWG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

Shares of IWG stock traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 345.20 ($4.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,997,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 345.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 316.49. IWG has a one year low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

