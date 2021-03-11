J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to announce $240.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.10 million to $247.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $272.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $168.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.76. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $169.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 177.24 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 206.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

