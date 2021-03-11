J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.76. The company had a trading volume of 108,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,001. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.47.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.