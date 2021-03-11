J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 1.3% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 61,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,487. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,166.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.