J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $892,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,033,000 after purchasing an additional 454,872 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,428,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.94. 48,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $181.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

