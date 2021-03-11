J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 5,214 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $11,956,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 48,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in AbbVie by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.85. The company had a trading volume of 236,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,986. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.