J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.5% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $312.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.