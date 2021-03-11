J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Shares of AXP traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.20. 202,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.34. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

