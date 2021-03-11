J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.96. 25,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

