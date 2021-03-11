J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 0.9% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,533,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,083,000 after buying an additional 54,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.55. 86,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,692. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

