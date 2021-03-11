J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

Shares of JCOM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.77. 4,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,326. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

