Jack Engelkes Sells 3,500 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $95,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Engelkes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.