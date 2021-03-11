James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on JRVR. Compass Point raised their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

