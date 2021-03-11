Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Japan Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.42. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.61%. Analysts expect that Japan Tobacco will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

