Jayne Cottam Purchases 198 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam bought 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.02).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of Assura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67).

On Friday, February 5th, Jayne Cottam bought 201 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($194.33).

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

