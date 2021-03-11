JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $36.03.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 35,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $366,305,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 756,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 128,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 519,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.