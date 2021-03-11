JD.com (JD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com accounts for about 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

