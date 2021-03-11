JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Announces Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JD.com stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. JD.com has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com makes up approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

