Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Straumann in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $23.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $27.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2022 earnings at $29.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $35.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $41.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $1,204.67 on Monday. Straumann has a one year low of $575.00 and a one year high of $1,371.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,210.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,119.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

