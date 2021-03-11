Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDCO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.