Jefferies Financial Group Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $75.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Shares of DKNG opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 517.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,177,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

