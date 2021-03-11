Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ardelyx, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ardelyx in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARDX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

