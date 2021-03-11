Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the February 11th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JRVMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 126,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,433. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Jervois Mining has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, tin, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

