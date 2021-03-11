JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Up 10.6%

Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.15. 174,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 580,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market cap of $120.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Equities research analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,899 shares of company stock valued at $324,232. 58.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

