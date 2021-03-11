Joel Weight Sells 2,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $66.81 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSTK. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

