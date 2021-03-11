John A. Gatling Sells 1,882 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $43,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $418.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

