Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Investment analysts at Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $631.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 232,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.