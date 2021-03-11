Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $198,443.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,266.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,214 shares of company stock worth $1,214,839 in the last ninety days. 43.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $537.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $14.08.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. Analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.